Police told to address slump in victim satisfaction

The region's crime commissioner said he has challenged the force's chief constable to improve the situation.

Data gathered by West Mercia Police asks whether victims of crime are "completely" or "very satisfied" with the force's handling of their case.

The latest figures showed drops in satisfaction for road accidents, domestic abuse, burglary, and violent crime.

According to the data the satisfaction level for cases involving domestic abuse dropped from 76 per cent in September to 73, per cent in December.

The figure for road accidents fell from 83 per cent to 79, burglary from 76 per cent to 70, and violent crime from 69 to 63 per cent.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said he was pressing the force's chief constable, Pippa Mills, over what was being done to address the slump.

Mr Campion said the situation was "not acceptable" and added that those experiencing crime are not being supported to adequate levels of satisfaction.

He said he has asked the force to come forward with a plan including short, medium and long term aims to address the situation.

He said: "I am clear that nothing but the very best levels of service is what victims in West Mercia should expect. I am also clear that the current performance of West Mercia Police in this regard is not fulfilling that expectation. I have consistently raised this issue, and provided additional resources to the force and I now expect to be reassured that swift action is being taken.