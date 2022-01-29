Shropshire farmers given advice by police after Land Rover thefts

Graham Donaldson, rural and business crime officer at West Mercia Police said: “Following a recent spate of thefts and attempted thefts of Land Rover Defenders in the Shropshire area, we have been visiting farms across the county to advise farmers of the steps they can take to help prevent them from becoming a victim.

“We will also be increasing patrols in areas that have been targeted.

“All vehicles that have been stolen have been taken from farms and without keys, and all of the targeted vehicles are relatively old, registered in the early 2000s."

Owners of these vehicles are been asked to make sure their vehicles are locked, secure and left in a lit area if possible.