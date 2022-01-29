Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire farmers given advice by police after Land Rover thefts

By Nick HumphreysCrimePublished:

Police have been visiting Shropshire farmers and giving advice after a recent increase in thefts of Land Rover Defenders in the county.

Graham Donaldson, rural and business crime officer at West Mercia Police said: “Following a recent spate of thefts and attempted thefts of Land Rover Defenders in the Shropshire area, we have been visiting farms across the county to advise farmers of the steps they can take to help prevent them from becoming a victim.

“We will also be increasing patrols in areas that have been targeted.

“All vehicles that have been stolen have been taken from farms and without keys, and all of the targeted vehicles are relatively old, registered in the early 2000s."

Owners of these vehicles are been asked to make sure their vehicles are locked, secure and left in a lit area if possible.

They have also been advised to consider leaving the vehicle inside a locked building such as a barn or workshop, and consider purchasing anti-theft devices such as steering wheel lock or wheel clamp.

Crime
News
Farming
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News