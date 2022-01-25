Fire that destroyed car in south Shropshire was arson, fire service confirms

The fire service has urged anyone with information to contact police

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire, at Forton Hurst, Leebotwood, was arson.

The incident took place just after midnight on Monday.

One fire crew from Church Stretton had attended the incident, and said that the vehicle had been completely destroyed in the blaze.

They had used a main jet in an attempt to bring it under control.

Now, following investigation the fire service has confirmed the damage was deliberate.

A spokesman said: "Following the car fire reported at Forton Hurst Leebotwood. It has been confirmed that this fire was deliberate.