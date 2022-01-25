Hundreds arrested for drink driving figures show

The annual drink and drug driving campaign, which ran from 1 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, saw 299 arrests for drink-driving, with another 202 for drug-driving.
Almost 100 of those arrests - 85 drink-drive and 14 drug-drive - came following road traffic collisions.
Dyfed-Powys Police arrested 66 drink-drivers and 33 drug drivers while North Wales Police arrested 115 drink-drivers and 72 drug drivers
Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Clark Jones-John: “The fact that drink or drugs were a factor in almost 100 collisions in Wales in just one month is very worrying and, frankly, unacceptable.
“We run these campaigns to try and raise awareness of the seriousness of driving under the influence, so it is disappointing that so many people have been caught and will lose their driving licence.
“For some it will be more serious and they will lose their employment.
“Police officers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.
“We will continue to crack down on those who take this unnecessary risk and bring them before the courts.”