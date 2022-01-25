Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds arrested for drink driving figures show

By Sue AustinMid WalesCrimePublished:

More than 600 people were caught at the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs during a campaign run by Wales’ four police forces at Christmas.

RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING SPELLING OF CARMARTHENSHIRE..Welsh police pull over cars at a checkpoint during firebrake vehicle patrols close to the border between Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Wales. First Minister Mark Drakeford will unveil new national coronavirus measures for Wales on Monday. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 2, 2020. The restrictions will come into force when Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown expires on November 9, four days after England begins its own initial four-week lockdown. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.
RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING SPELLING OF CARMARTHENSHIRE..Welsh police pull over cars at a checkpoint during firebrake vehicle patrols close to the border between Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Wales. First Minister Mark Drakeford will unveil new national coronavirus measures for Wales on Monday. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 2, 2020. The restrictions will come into force when Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown expires on November 9, four days after England begins its own initial four-week lockdown. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

The annual drink and drug driving campaign, which ran from 1 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, saw 299 arrests for drink-driving, with another 202 for drug-driving.

Almost 100 of those arrests - 85 drink-drive and 14 drug-drive - came following road traffic collisions.

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested 66 drink-drivers and 33 drug drivers while North Wales Police arrested 115 drink-drivers and 72 drug drivers

Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Clark Jones-John: “The fact that drink or drugs were a factor in almost 100 collisions in Wales in just one month is very worrying and, frankly, unacceptable.

“We run these campaigns to try and raise awareness of the seriousness of driving under the influence, so it is disappointing that so many people have been caught and will lose their driving licence.

“For some it will be more serious and they will lose their employment.

“Police officers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.

“We will continue to crack down on those who take this unnecessary risk and bring them before the courts.”

Crime
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Chirk
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News