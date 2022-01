Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station.

On Tuesday SFRS said the blaze on the A49 in Leebotwood in the early hours of Monday 24 was of “doubtful ignition”.

One fire crew was mobilised from Church Stretton fire station around midnight, with the crew using a hose to tackle the fire.

The car’s petrol tank was leaking and on fire, so foam was used to tackle the flames. The car had been abandoned and police attended.