Shropshire hospital facing legal action over patient's dialysis death

Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman who died while undergoing dialysis at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Care Quality Commission has confirmed it is taking action against Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in relation to the incident where 31-year-old Mohammed Ismael Zaman, known as 'Bolly,' died.

Mr Zaman, a trainee pharmacist from Telford, was undergoing treatment at the renal unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on October 18, 2019, when his dialysis machine became disconnected.

He died after losing three pints of blood in seven minutes.

A first hearing in the case at Telford Magistrates Court scheduled for Monday is expected to be adjourned for a later date.

The case has three charges listed against the trust, all of a "registered person fail to provide care and treatment in safe way resulting in harm or loss".

The charges come under Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act, intended to avoid patients being exposed to risk of avoidable harm.

Following an inquest in January 2021, Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, apologised unreservedly to Mr Zaman's family, and said changes had been made in hospital procedures.

She said: "I wish to offer my sincerest condolences to Mr Zaman’s family for the loss of their much loved family member.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to them. Following Mr Zaman’s death, we launched an investigation to examine and assess the care that he received.

"The investigation identified that he did not receive the high standard of care we wish to deliver, and I apologise unreservedly to his family for this.