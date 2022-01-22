Woman in 60s injured in incident being investigated by police

Police are trying to find out how the woman was injured

The woman was hurt in Childs Ercall on Saturday, January 15.

Officers said they are investigating whether she was hit by a car or assaulted by a person.

Police said that she had been walking in Narrow Lane, between Village Road and St Michaels Way, between 7.30pm and 8pm.

A spokesman for the force said: "The woman, who is in her sixties, reported a blow to her back which caused her to fall to the floor where she was found by passers by who called an ambulance.

"She suffered facial injuries.

"It is not known at this stage whether the woman was assaulted or involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"Officers have examined local CCTV footage and are keen to hear from the people who assisted the woman as well as a couple who were walking a dog nearby and the driver of a flatbed truck which was seen to pass by at the time.

"The officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw the woman, who was wearing a white fleece and brown trousers, as she walked along the road."