Police appeal after attempted burglary

CCTV image of the alleged perpetrator

Officers are investigating an attempted burglary from an address on Crews Park, Broseley Wood, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Broseley Town Council supported the appeal for witnesses on social media.

Meanwhile Broseley and Much Wenlock's Safer Neighbourhood Team have been in the area after a series of incidents around Broseley in recent days.

Properties on Ironbridge Road, Simpsons Lane, Fox Lane and The Mines are also said to have been targeted since December 2021.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the thefts or that may have been in the area around the time of the latest incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.