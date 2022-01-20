Pair arrested over thefts from Telford cars

Police say two people have been arrested in connection with the incidents

The man, aged 24, and the woman, aged 23, were arrested in Leegomery on Monday.

It comes after reports of a number of thefts from vehicles in the area.

Both the man and the woman were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Officers are also appealing for people who think they have had things taken from their vehicles to contact them, after a number of items were recovered.

Police believe the owners of the items may not be aware their vehicles were broken into.

The thefts from vehicles have taken place in the Apley, Leegomery and Wellington areas of the town.

People who believe their car has been broken into with items stolen should contact police.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 22/5434/22 of 17 January.