Two charged with murder of nine-year-old boy

Carla Scott, 34, and Dirk Howell, 40, have both been charged with murder

Carla Scott, 34, and Dirk Howell, 40, have both been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The charges relate to an incident in Droitwich on February 18, 2021, in which Alfie Steele was found in a critical condition.

Alfie later died at Worcester Royal Hospital after being taken there in an ambulance.

Both Scott and Howell have also been charged with cruelty to a person aged under 16 between July 13, 2019, and February 18, 2021.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on February 25.

Speaking at the time, Alfie’s grandad, Paul Scott, said: “We are completely devastated by the loss of Alfie, he had a smile that would melt butter.

"He was intelligent and inquisitive, and was courageous like a lion; he was a good Christian boy who was full of God.

"He would never shy away from anything and had no fear.

"He loved Worcester Warriors Rugby Club, and I will always have my lovely memories of taking him to watch Arsenal matches.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone connected with the investigation, everyone has been very professional and the media have been respectful and allowed us time as a family to grieve.