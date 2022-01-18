Mercedes stolen in knifepoint carjacking in Telford

The robbery happened next to a parade of shops on Haybridge Road. Photo: Google

Telford Police said the incident had taken place outside Kebab King, on Haybridge Road, Hadley, at around 11pm on Thursday, January 13.

A spokesman for the force said the owner of a silver Mercedes C-Class estate had been approached by two men and a woman.

He said: "The two men then got inside the vehicle, which the owner was sat inside. The second man then produced a large knife and threatened the owner, who got out of the vehicle. The female suspect then got in to the vehicle before they drove off.

"The owner of the vehicle then flagged down a passing taxi.

"The first suspect is described as an Asian man in his 40s with grey/black hair and wearing a blue jacket. The second suspect is also described as being an Asian man and the female is described as white."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage of it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police on the force website quoting reference incident number 00631_I_13012022 of January 13, 2022.