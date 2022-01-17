'Considerable' amount of gold jewellery stolen in Telford burglaries

Police are appealing for information about the two incidents

Jewellery was taken from properties in Leegomery and Wellington in burglaries which both took place on January 11.

Telford Police said a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and has since been released under investigation.

Police said they had also been alerted to a stolen white BMW X3 which they believe was used during the burglaries.

The car, which has now been seized by police, was found abandoned in Malinslee on January 13.

A spokesman for the police said investigations continue into the burglaries and they have appealed for anyone with any information to submit it online on the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 423i of January 11.