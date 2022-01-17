Notification Settings

Cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with van in Ludlow

By David TooleyLudlowCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Ludlow on New Year’s Eve.

The junction of Fishmore Road and Summerfield in Ludlow
At around 7.20am on Friday, December 31, a white Mercedes Sprinter van collided with a cyclist at the junction of Fishmore Road and Summerfields.

The cyclist sustained head and leg injuries during the incident, which required hospital treatment.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has since been released and investigations are ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website, quoting reference incident number 89i of 31 December 2021, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

