Cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with van in Ludlow

The junction of Fishmore Road and Summerfield in Ludlow

At around 7.20am on Friday, December 31, a white Mercedes Sprinter van collided with a cyclist at the junction of Fishmore Road and Summerfields.

The cyclist sustained head and leg injuries during the incident, which required hospital treatment.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has since been released and investigations are ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of it.