Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver with 18 points on licence is spared ban

By Karen ComptonLlandrindod WellsCrimePublished:

A Llandrindod Wells man has been allowed to keep his driving licence despite accumulating 18 penalty points.

Benjamin Thomas admitted by post driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter at 54mph in a 30mph zone at Llyswen on August 24 2020 and using a Peugeot 207 without insurance on the A483 Tremont Road on September 27 2020

With six points on his licence, the 38 year-old of Rose Hill, Cefn Llys Lane was liable to be banned from the road, so he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday to claim exceptional hardship.

Mitigating, Ms Keira Evans said Thomas had already served a six month disqualification, after becoming aware of the matter when he applied for a job and had to complete a DVLA check.

Thomas said at the time he lost his job and could only find odd jobs now and then.

In December he started a job he has wanted for 14 years with Wales and West Utilities – fixing leaks and putting in new services. But without a licence he would lose it.

The court heard he also supports his mother, who suffers with anxiety and depression, and financially.

Magistrates fined Thomas £338 for each offence and ordered him to pay £68 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

They placed six points on his licence for each offence but found exceptional hardship because he would lose his job, would have difficulty finding other employment and it would impact on caring for his mother.

But he was warned that with 18 points on his licence, any further driving offence and he would be disqualified.

Crime
News
Llandrindod Wells
Mid Wales
Local Hubs

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News