Police seek 4x4 in border burglary hunt

Police are appealing for information after a series of incidents over the weekend

Dyfed Powys Police said there had been four incidents over the weekend.

Officers said they had taken place in Cemmaes Road, Knighton, and Carno, as well as Lydbury North and Clunton.

A spokesman for the force said officers are working with their colleagues in North Wales and West Mercia Police to investigate.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of an unfamiliar white 4x4 or SUV – sports utility vehicle – in these areas between 3pm and 7pm yesterday is being asked to get in touch, as it could help us with our investigation.

"In addition, if you saw or experienced anything suspicious that you think might be connected to our enquiries, please contact us.