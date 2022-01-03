Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman suffers broken ribs in New Year's Eve attack under Shrewsbury bridge

By Sue AustinShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A woman suffered broken ribs in a New Year's Eve attack in Shrewsbury.

The woman was attacked late on New Year's Eve
The woman was attacked late on New Year's Eve

The 43-year-old was assaulted under a bridge on Bage Way between 10pm and midnight on New Year's Eve.

Police have arrested a man in relation to the attack, and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The victim suffered broken ribs during the incident.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

"Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to please get in touch."

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 739 of December 31, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News