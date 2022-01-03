Woman suffers broken ribs in New Year's Eve attack under Shrewsbury bridge

The woman was attacked late on New Year's Eve

The 43-year-old was assaulted under a bridge on Bage Way between 10pm and midnight on New Year's Eve.

Police have arrested a man in relation to the attack, and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The victim suffered broken ribs during the incident.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

"Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to please get in touch."