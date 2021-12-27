Notification Settings

Police federation chief recalls ‘toughest year anyone can remember’

By David TooleyBridgnorthCrimePublished:

The head of the organisation representing rank and file police officers in the Shropshire region has spoken of 2021 being "one of the toughest anyone can remember".

Sarah Cooper chairs the Police Federation in the West Mercia area, which includes Shropshire, and she says the challenges posed by devastating incidents tend to "bring out the best in those who choose a policing career".

In her Christmas message Sarah says: "The last year has been one of the toughest anyone can remember with our force facing some devastating incidents that have had a huge impact on us as a policing family.

"Challenges such as this tend to bring out the best in those who choose a policing career, and I believe that we can all look back with a sense of pride on how these unthinkable events were overcome with a high level of professionalism, determination and compassion for each other."

She speaks of being "in awe of the selfless courage and dedication to duty that you display every day, and perhaps more than ever in the face of such a challenging 12 months".

"I want to reiterate once again how honoured I was to be re-elected as branch chair last month," she adds.

"I am passionate about representing you so that you are provided with the best conditions possible to be able to serve the public."

She speaks of a hope that officers will be able to get some time away from the pressures of work over the festive season and manage to spend at least some of the Christmas holidays with families and friends.

She signs off by saying that officers are working in "incredibly challenging times and there is so much work to do" and wishes her members a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, "while also remembering those we have lost".

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

