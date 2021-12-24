Images of three men released after ballot papers stolen in 'deeply troubling' theft

Police are asking for anyone who can identify the men in the images to contact them

Election staff were threatened during the incident – outside Dawley Town Hall in Telford at around 11.50pm on Thursday, December 16.

It is understood that police believe those responsible had not been targetting the ballot papers, and had thought they were stealing something else.

A bag containing some of the papers was later recovered.

The latest update from police shows images of three men who they want to talk to as part of their investigation.

Officers have asked anyone who can identify them to get in touch.

An update from the police said that those responsible for the theft had left the scene via Portley Road.

The incident came as staff from Telford & Wrekin Council were leaving the building after the conclusion of two by-elections.

Two officials were reportedly threatened, with a bag containing around 800 ballots from the election in the Aqueduct ward of Dawley Hamlets Parish Council stolen.

David Sidaway, chief executive of Telford & Wrekin Council and the returning officer for the election, said it had been a "very distressing incident".

The council has stressed that the theft had no effect on the outcome of the election, as the ballots had already been counted.

It was also confirmed that none of the ballots contained any personal information to identify potential voters.