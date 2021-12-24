Legal firm offers domestic violence helpline

The support line will be available throughout the Christmas period although people are reminded to always call 999 in an emergency

Wace Morgan Solicitors, based in St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury, is offering the 24-hour helpline service to people at risk.

Emma Kenvyn, an associate who specialises in family issues, said that unfortunately domestic violence was set to increase at this time of year and Wace Morgan had already seen an increase in enquiries during the pandemic.

“Research just published estimates that almost 16,000 children in the UK could be exposed to domestic abuse over the Christmas holidays,” said Emma.

“The recent heart-breaking cases of Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, two young children murdered in their own homes, have put a spotlight on the risks of domestic abuse to children.

“This Christmas period could be particularly stressful for families, which may lead to more domestic abuse.

“Sadly, the number of separations, divorces and domestic incidents is set to go up during this crisis due to people being at home for longer than usual, together with additional financial and employment pressures,” added Emma, who has worked in this area of the law for many years.

“Where court injunctions are needed, I can still apply for legal aid, complete an application and ask the court to consider it over email with a telephone hearing if necessary – I am at the end of a phone 24/7 for people who need advice and support.

“If we do see restrictions telling people to stay at home these could even tougher for those whose house is not the ‘safe haven’ it should be.”

Emma will be staffing the Wace Morgan helpline – 07823 777774 – on a 24/7 basis to offer legal advice to domestic violence sufferers.

However, she has emphasised that anyone in immediate risk should call 999.