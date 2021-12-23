Warning to residents over ‘police officer’ scam calls

Bishop's Castle and Rural safer neighbourhood team say the police will never contact you asking for your bank card details or cash, and potential victims should hang up and report the incident to Action Fraud.

Based at Bishops Castle police station, in Union Street, the team of officers covers a wide patch of south Shropshire including Clun, Bucknell, Ratlinghope, Stiperstones, Worthen and Chirbury.

"There have been a number of reports received during December from local members of the public where they have been reportedly phoned by a ‘police officer’ claiming to be from the nearest local police station. The ‘officer’ claims to be making enquiries about fraudulent use of the victim's bank card, likely in order to gain banking details.

"Please remember If someone does, it's a scam – provide no details, hang up and report it immediately to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040."

They add that if you receive a call that you’re not sure about, simply terminate the call and also pass on the information to friends, relatives and neighbours and advise them what to do.