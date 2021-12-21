Notification Settings

Learner driver's car held together by duct tape seized by police in Telford

By Megan Howe

Police have seized a learner driver's car in Shropshire which appeared to be held together by duct tape.

Police have seized a learner's Vauxhall that was being held together by duct tape

Officers found the car in the Telford area on Monday and confirmed the driver did not have any insurance on the @TelfordCops Twitter page.

A photo posted by the police showed a car which appeared to be held together by duct tape wrapped around the vehicle's bonnet and the front driver-side headlight.

The Telford Cops tweet said: "Can you guess what caught our eye with this car...

"Turns out as well as the front held on my duct tape, the driver decided not to bother paying for insurance.

"Not only is insurance a legal requirement, they would likely have paid for a proper repair! Seized & reported."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

