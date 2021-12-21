GBH arrests after man seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault

West Mercia Police said three men had been arrested on suspicious of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident in Telford's town centre.

The incident took place on Friday, December 17, between 12.45am and 1.20am.

A spokesman for the police: "Officers are appealing for information after a serious assault in Malinslee, Telford.

"It happened between 12.45am and 1.20am on Friday, December 17, near Brown Elm car park and Southwater Way.

"A man was seriously assaulted and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham with serious injuries.

"Three men, 21, 19 and 18, all from Telford, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released on bail.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of three men in the area around the time of the incident, or captured them on dash cam, is asked to get in touch."