Blow the whistle on drug drivers to save lives as part of new campaign

The independent charity is working in partnership with D.tec International to urge people to speak up to prevent injuries – or even fatal collisions.

The charity says one in 20 fatalities on UK roads are caused by drug drivers and in the last three years anonymous reports it has received of drug driving have more than doubled in number - from 5,028 in 2018/19 to 10,580 in 2020/21.

Crimestoppers, which receives around 1,500 calls daily, want to know who the drug driver is and what they look like, where they take drugs and how often, the type of drugs they abuse, where and when they are driving and their vehicle’s make and registration number.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: "Often the victims of road traffic collisions are passengers in cars driven by those under the influence of drugs, so community intelligence is vital to helping keep our streets safe.

"This appeal to residents across the West Midlands region will help raise awareness and tackle the false belief that it’s only drink drivers who can be easily detected.

"We aim to discourage those who may be thinking of getting behind the wheel, and ensure that they think about the implications of their actions on themselves, their families and the loved ones of potential victims.

"Since we began in the late 1980s, we’ve always kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who does the right thing and contacts us."

D.tec International supplies DrugWipe, an instant readout disposable drug detection device which is used for roadside driver drug screening by all 43 police forces across the UK.