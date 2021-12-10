Notification Settings

Wife speaks of tragedy after husband 'murdered' in border town

By David TooleySouth ShropshireCrime

The wife of Carl Dyche has paid tribute to her husband, saying he will be missed by all those who knew him.

Carl Dyche
Carl Dyche

Mr Dyche, aged 51, Kington, in Herefordshire, close to the south Shropshire border, died following an incident in Greenfields, Kington on Thursday December 2.

“Losing Carl is an awful tragedy”, said Carl’s wife. “He touched so many lives and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

“Carl had the ability to light up the room with his mischievous grin.”

Carl’s wife would like to thank all Carl’s friends for their love and support at this difficult time.

Two men from the town, Luke Bellis and Ajay Price, have appeared in court charged with Mr Dyche's murder.

A third man, John Locke, from Greenfields, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

