Dedicated officers to tackle drink spiking in Christmas party season

Police will be looking out for predatory behaviour and those looking to exploit people enjoying a night out over the Christmas period

It comes after widespread concerns over needle spiking, including a suspected case in Shrewsbury last month.

West Mercia Police have said they will be targeting anyone displaying "predatory" behaviour, and officers will be working to intervene and disrupt those with criminal intentions.

The force also said officers will be working closely with licensed premises, offering help and advice on how they can keep party-goers safe.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “We know the majority of people visiting bars, pubs and clubs over the next few weeks will be looking to enjoy a night out and celebrate the festive season with their family, friends and work colleagues. However, we recognise that some people may feel some concern around their safety in light of recent concerns about drink and drug spiking.

“While we want people enjoying a night out to feel reassured of the steps we’re taking, we also want to send a strong message to those who may seek to exploit others that we will be watching them.”

The call comes after several reports nationally of needle spiking attacks, sparking growing concern among revellers. In Shropshire, Laura Jones told of how she was temporarily unable to walk and talk after a suspected spiking incident. She had been enjoying a birthday night out in Shrewsbury. She found suspicious marks, similar to those seen on spiking victims.

Police and bars in the town joined up to start a taskforce, implementing measures including staff training, posters and drinks toppers to protect party-goers.