West Mercia Police firearms licensing unit 'works hard to ensure weapons used legally'

It comes as Home Office figures show West Mercia Police recorded 82 crimes involving firearms during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The force has dealt with 1,035 since police force level records began in 2007-08.

Police bosses say recorded firearms investigations in West Mercia fell 28 per cent from 2019 to 2020.

And they also say armed police officers are available to respond to reports around the clock.

Chief Inspector Graham Preece, from West Mercia Police force operations, said: “From January 2020 to December 2020 there were 239 recorded firearms investigations in West Mercia, which is a decrease from 332 in 2019.

"Armed police officers are available to respond to reports of firearms incidents as they occur, 24 hours a day and can dynamically address any incident involving the threat from a firearm or edged weapon.

“West Mercia has the third highest number of firearms licenses in the UK and our firearms licensing unit work hard to ensure that those with lawful access to firearms are discharging them legally and safely.

"Where we receive reports of firearms reportedly discharged, officers across a broad range of departments will investigate these to ensure our communities remain a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Lockdowns and other coronavirus restrictions contributed to gun crime dropping nationally in the year to March.

There were six firearm offences for every 100,000 people in the West Mercia policing area in 2020-21 – down from eight the year before.

The data covers crimes involving lethal firearms like shotguns and handguns and non-lethal weapons such as stun guns, but excludes offences involving air weapons.

It shows weapons were discharged or fired 39 times during incidents recorded by West Mercia Police last year.

Nationally, more than 1,000 people were injured and dozens died as a result of gun crime in 2020-21, when forces in England and Wales tackled 5,700 firearms offences.

Robberies and violent attacks made up more than half of all gun crimes, with offences most common on the streets.

The largest proportion of crimes involved handguns, while weapons were fired in more than half of the incidents recorded.