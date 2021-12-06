Shocking increase in domestic abuse cases revealed as numbers double in six years

There has been a significant rise in domestic abuse cases over the past five years

Rates for many crimes dropped nationally during the pandemic, but domestic abuse rose by six per cent across the country, with concerns about the situation being exacerbated by successive lockdowns making it harder for victims to get help.

In West Mercia the number of offences has nearly doubled from 8,836 in 2015-16, to 16,880 in 2020-21.

The situation was mirrored in Dyfed Powys, with cases rising from 2,132 in 2015-16, to 5,355 in 2020-21.

It has been suggested that one of the reasons behind the rise is increasing confidence from victims to report crimes.

It comes as nearly 850,000 such crimes were reported to police across England and Wales last year – merely "the tip of the iceberg", according to charity Women's Aid.

West Mercia's Acting Detective Superintendent Jon Roberts has called on any victim of domestic abuse to contact the force – saying all reports are acted on.

He said: “We urge anyone with any concerns about domestic abuse to please get in touch. We act on all reports we receive. We are here and we will help you and we will support you.”

The National Police Chiefs' Council lead for domestic abuse, assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe, said the "complex and entrenched societal problem" was a policing priority and highlighted an increased number of victims reporting abuse in recent years.

Det Supt Roberts said police wanted victims to be aware of a number of ways to get help – including the 'Ask for Ani' scheme.

The idea uses the code word 'Ani', where people can ask pharmacy staff to speak to 'Ani' and they will know the person needs help.

Det Supt Roberts said: "If you are experiencing domestic abuse and need immediate help, ask for ‘ANI’ in a participating pharmacy.

"‘ANI’ stands for Action Needed Immediately. If a pharmacy has the ‘Ask for ANI’ logo on display, it means they’re ready to help. They will offer you a private space, provide a phone and ask if you need support from the police or other domestic abuse support services."

He added: “Safe spaces for anyone concerned about domestic abuse are also available at branches of TSB bank. Staff there have received specialist training and will provide anyone with access to a private room, a phone and the opportunity to speak to a trained staff member."

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he is committed to making sure all victims are safe from domestic abuse and sexual violence.

He said: "In my Safer West Mercia Plan I promise to improve the response to domestic abuse and sexual violence, this covers all potential victims of this heartless crime including the many underrepresented victims.

"I have now funded over £2.5million to tackle Domestic Abuse, Sexual Violence and violence against women and girls. I continue my commitment to the community to make it an environment where they are not only safe but feel safe."

* People who have been a victim of domestic abuse, or are worried about someone they know, can call 101 – but always dial 999 in an emergency.

People can also call Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free, confidential support, 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247, or visit https://www.refuge.org.uk/get-help-now/phone-the-helpline/ to access information on how to support a friend.

Anyone who is a victim and feels they may need support, or may not want to contact the police can contact West Mercia Police's Victim Advice Line, which is a free, independent and confidential support service. People can call 0800 952 3000 or visit https://victimadviceline.org.uk/.