Crackdown finds bouncers operating without licences - including one who ran away

Police supported the operation across Shropshire and Wolverhampton

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) – which is responsible for monitoring door-staff – carried out the operation in Shropshire and Wolverhampton, on Saturday, November 27, with support from West Mercia Police.

During the checks four bouncers were found to be working without a licence, one security company was found to be supplying unlicensed operatives, and two people were found to be breaking the conditions of their licence.

Two of those without licences were working in Shrewsbury, and another two in Wolverhampton.

There was also one person in Bridgnorth found working in breach of the terms of their licence.

A spokesman for the SIA said: "In Wolverhampton we found two individuals working without a licence and an offence of employing unlicensed persons in licensable activity for the person/company who deployed them.

"In addition to supplying unlicensed operatives the director of this company is suspected of a breach of their licence conditions and also suspected of providing false information to the SIA.

"In Shrewsbury we also found two unlicensed individuals working without a licence. One of them, though correctly licensed as a security guard, was found to be using a counterfeit door supervisor licence on the doors.

"He ran away as the SIA approached and once the SIA has confirmed his identity we will revoke his licence."

A spokesman for the SIA said investigators will now follow up on those found operating illegally and may revoke the licences they hold.

The organisation can also conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute if deemed appropriate.

Pete Easterbrook, SIA Head of Criminal Investigations said: "The purpose of the SIA is to protect the public through effective regulation. Members of the public should be able to enjoy their nights out, confident that the venues they attend are secured by vetted, qualified and licensed individuals.

"The vast majority of the private security industry take their obligations seriously and recognise the important role the private security industry plays in keeping the public safe.

"There are however a small number of individuals and businesses who show a complete disregard for regulation, and in doing so place the public at risk.

"Following Saturday’s operation, we will be scrutinising the activities of these individuals and businesses very closely. We will not hesitate to take swift and robust action against those fail to comply."