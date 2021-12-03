Police urge public to come forward over racially aggravated assault

Police are looking to speak to the man in the picture

Telford police issued an appeal for information about the Madeley incident earlier this week.

They have now reissued the appeal, urging anyone who can help to come forward.

The incident took place at around 6am on Friday, October 29, when a man entered a shop in Madeley.

Officers said that while there he deliberately damaged a number of items and used racially offensive language towards the store manager.

Police have issues a picture of a man they believe has information which could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ and quote crime reference number 22/96756/21.