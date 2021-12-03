Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police urge public to come forward over racially aggravated assault

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

Police have urged the public to come forward with any information about a racially aggravated assault.

Police are looking to speak to the man in the picture
Police are looking to speak to the man in the picture

Telford police issued an appeal for information about the Madeley incident earlier this week.

They have now reissued the appeal, urging anyone who can help to come forward.

The incident took place at around 6am on Friday, October 29, when a man entered a shop in Madeley.

Officers said that while there he deliberately damaged a number of items and used racially offensive language towards the store manager.

Police have issues a picture of a man they believe has information which could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ and quote crime reference number 22/96756/21.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News