Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grandson jailed for three years for killing grandfather in row over money

By Lisa O'BrienSt MartinsCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been jailed for three years for the manslaughter of his grandfather after an argument over money.

John Bathers
John Bathers

John Bathers, 80, died in hospital on September 8, after suffering head injuries at his home in Oak Drive, St Martins, two days earlier, Stafford Crown Court heard.

Mr Robert Price, prosecuting, said his grandson Ashley Sumner, 31, had gone to visit the pensioner, who was physically frail and unsteady on his feet, on September 6.

He said the pair had an argument over how Mr Bathers was going to distribute money in his will.

Mr Price said Mr Bathers had taken hold of Sumner's arm, who tried to shake free causing his grandfather to lose his balance, fall and hit his head.

He was later taken to hospital but died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Police and forensic teams outside a house in St Martins

Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, previously admitted the unlawful killing of Mr Bathers, taking his grandfather's Honda Jazz without consent on September 6, and driving the same vehicle other than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Mrs Justice May DBE sentenced him to three years in jail for manslaughter, and gave him no separate penalty for the other offences.

A statement released on behalf of Mr Bathers' family following his death said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad.

"We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts."

More to follow

Crime
News
St Martins
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Ellesmere
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News