Grandson jailed for three years for killing grandfather in row over money

John Bathers

John Bathers, 80, died in hospital on September 8, after suffering head injuries at his home in Oak Drive, St Martins, two days earlier, Stafford Crown Court heard.

Mr Robert Price, prosecuting, said his grandson Ashley Sumner, 31, had gone to visit the pensioner, who was physically frail and unsteady on his feet, on September 6.

He said the pair had an argument over how Mr Bathers was going to distribute money in his will.

Mr Price said Mr Bathers had taken hold of Sumner's arm, who tried to shake free causing his grandfather to lose his balance, fall and hit his head.

He was later taken to hospital but died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Police and forensic teams outside a house in St Martins

Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, previously admitted the unlawful killing of Mr Bathers, taking his grandfather's Honda Jazz without consent on September 6, and driving the same vehicle other than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Mrs Justice May DBE sentenced him to three years in jail for manslaughter, and gave him no separate penalty for the other offences.

A statement released on behalf of Mr Bathers' family following his death said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad.

"We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts."