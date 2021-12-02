Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drink and drug driving awareness campaign under way by police in Shropshire

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyCrimePublished:

West Mercia Police has started its drink and drug driving awareness campaign in Shropshire ahead of Christmas.

West Mercia Police has started its drink and drug driving awareness campaign in Shropshire
West Mercia Police has started its drink and drug driving awareness campaign in Shropshire

Officers from Shrewsbury carried out their first patrol in the town, with the aim of increasing awareness through engagement with members of the public.

During the patrol officers carried out 17 stop checks and 12 breath tests, which all came back negative.

However, they did report five different offences including no MOT or insurance – a car with no insurance was also seized by police.

Inspector Matthew Keeble, of West Mercia Police, said: “We know that there is often an increase in drink and drug driving offences across Shropshire in the run up to Christmas.

"The aim of this operation is to raise awareness around the dangers of driving after a drink, and help keep our roads safe.

“On Wednesday, we have been able to successfully carry out our first operation and are pleased that all of the breath tests we took came back negative.

"Our officers will continue to focus on improving the safety of our roads, ensuring any criminality or poor driving issues are dealt with robustly, giving our communities the reassurance that they deserve and ultimately working towards driving down collisions and casualties on our roads.”

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News