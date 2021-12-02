Drink and drug driving awareness campaign under way by police in Shropshire

West Mercia Police has started its drink and drug driving awareness campaign in Shropshire

Officers from Shrewsbury carried out their first patrol in the town, with the aim of increasing awareness through engagement with members of the public.

During the patrol officers carried out 17 stop checks and 12 breath tests, which all came back negative.

However, they did report five different offences including no MOT or insurance – a car with no insurance was also seized by police.

Inspector Matthew Keeble, of West Mercia Police, said: “We know that there is often an increase in drink and drug driving offences across Shropshire in the run up to Christmas.

"The aim of this operation is to raise awareness around the dangers of driving after a drink, and help keep our roads safe.

“On Wednesday, we have been able to successfully carry out our first operation and are pleased that all of the breath tests we took came back negative.