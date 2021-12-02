Almost £50,000 invested in e-bikes for police officers

Re-elected: John Campion

The bikes, a mixture of all terrain off road and urban hybrids, will help police reach the most rural of communities, whilst also reducing the need to drive.

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion provided the funding from his budget. He said: “Our communities tell us time and time again that they want their police officers to be visible and accessible. Officers on bikes have been a traditional part of policing for many years, but by investing in more modern improvements to this, allows offers to cover vast distances of communities quickly as needed, engaging with the public, with the added benefit of reducing the environmental impact.”