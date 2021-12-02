Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Almost £50,000 invested in e-bikes for police officers

By Nick HumphreysCrimePublished:

Almost £50,000 has been spent on new e-bikes for police officers in Shropshire and wider West Mercia.

Re-elected: John Campion
Re-elected: John Campion

The bikes, a mixture of all terrain off road and urban hybrids, will help police reach the most rural of communities, whilst also reducing the need to drive.

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion provided the funding from his budget. He said: “Our communities tell us time and time again that they want their police officers to be visible and accessible. Officers on bikes have been a traditional part of policing for many years, but by investing in more modern improvements to this, allows offers to cover vast distances of communities quickly as needed, engaging with the public, with the added benefit of reducing the environmental impact.”

West Mercia Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley for Local Policing said: “These are a really welcome addition to complement our current fleet and will add an extra dimension to our ability to get to our more rural communities. Our safer neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs will be able to made great use of these new bikes and we’re pleased that we will be able to extend our reach, increase our visibility and make a small but important step to reducing the environmental impact of our fleet.”

Crime
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News