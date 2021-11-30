Drink and drug-driving crackdown announced after dozens of deaths

Police will cracking down on those driving under the influence over Christmas

Figures show that over the past three years, 43 people have died and 215 have been seriously injured in the area patrolled by the force following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Motorists across the region are today being reminded of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

There is no foolproof way of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely.

Any amount of alcohol or drugs can affect your ability to drive and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol or drugs in your system.

Importantly, it is hard to calculate how long alcohol may stay in your body if you are driving the morning after.

Police say there are plenty of alternatives available with public transport, taxis and sharing designated drivers.

Pedestrians are being encouraged to stay safe, plan safe routes home and to drink responsibly.

Police officers will be increasing enforcement throughout the Christmas and new year period at all times of the day and night.

The campaign will be covered over social media throughout December under the #ItsNotAGame.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan, for West Mercia Police, said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a risk is a priority for us.

"Patrols will be conducted in the run up to and over Christmas and New Year in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drinking or drug driving.