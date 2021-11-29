Knife amnesty sees almost 300 weapons handed in across West Mercia

Some of the weapons surrendered in the amnesty

Officers conducted 50 weapon sweeps in areas known for having knives hidden and made visits to schools and colleges as part of their education programme.

The series of activities were in support of Operation Sceptre, the national week of action to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime.

From November 15 to 21 knife amnesty bins were put in place at police front counters across the force area.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, the force lead for Operation Sceptre, said: "Overall, a total of 294 knives and bladed weapons were surrendered throughout the week as well as 50 weapons sweeps which are searches conducted in areas known for weapons being deposited.

"In a move designed to help with our year-round approach to early intervention and knife crime, knife bins will remain in place beyond the surrender week."

He said officers across the force area also carried out a number of other proactive activities in an effort to tackle knife crime, including 88 visits to schools and colleges by officers to educate young people in the dangers of carrying a knife, speaking to over 15,000 students and school children.

"These early intervention exercises were supported by other events such as our Steer Clear workshops which were extremely well attended and received."

In addition, 80 test purchase operations were also carried out in partnership across the force as well as officers attending community meetings and conducting high visibility patrols, media events, town pop up stands, 28 leaflet drops and 7 arrests.

“We remain totally committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime.

“Operation Sceptre is a national week of action that highlights our work to tackle this crime type, however it is important to stress that our work continues beyond this week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“As always the public have a very import part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.”

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them."