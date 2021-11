LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Telford Justice Centre, Telford..

Harry Davison, aged 20, was caught on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury, behind the wheel of his Volkswagen Golf on June 6 this year.

When he was tested he was found to have 167 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Davison, of Oswell Road, Underdale, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal alcohol limit at Telford Magistrates Court.