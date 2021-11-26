Shropshire man admits placing misleading adverts of puppy breeding

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Kenneth Purchase, of Allscott Mill, Allscott, placed a number of adverts for puppies for sale on the Pets4Homes website between March 5 and September 12, 2018.

Telford and Wrekin Council trading standards officers say he was falsely claiming in the advertisements that the puppies were being bred by him at his home, when in fact he was buying them in from other multiple breeders.

Purchase pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday to one offence of engaging in a commercial practice which was a misleading action, contrary to the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and European Communities Act 1972.

He is due to be sentenced in January, when the court will also consider how much Purchase gained financially from his criminal activity.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member of enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: “I’m delighted that our trading standards team have been committed to taking the right steps and building this case.

"It sends a clear message that illegal commercial dog breeders will be fully sought out, fully investigated and, if required, prosecuted.