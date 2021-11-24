Police launch appeal after pedestrian hit by car in south Shropshire

It happened on the A49 at Onibury, near Craven Arms, at around 2.30am on November 13.

Officers from the South Shropshire safer neighbourhood team said the man's injuries were "non-life changing".

He was taken to Hereford County Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 2.55am on Saturday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on the A49, near Craven Arms.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended and treated the pedestrian, a man, who had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He was conveyed to Hereford County for further care."