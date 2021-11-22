Woman killed as van and car crash in South Shropshire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

The woman, aged 53, was killed in a crash involving the car she was a passenger in and a pick-up truck on the A488.

The crash happened north of Clun at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the woman, from Rotherham, had been a passenger in a blue Citroen C3 which was involved in a crash with a blue Isuzu TF Rodeo.

Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue services all attended the scene and the road was shut for more than five hours.

Other passengers in the Citroen were treated for a minor injuries.

Officers said the cars were recovered and the road was reopened around 9pm.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who has dash-cam footage to get in touch.