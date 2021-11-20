Night of anti-social behavour for Newport

By Sue AustinNewportCrimePublished:

Police Officers in Newport are appealing for witnesses after three incidents in the town in the space of 12 hours.

The smashed window looking out onto Newport
The smashed window looking out onto Newport

A 13 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and affray after an incident on the High Street area at about 6pm on Friday).

At about 3am on Saturday (20) a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a property on Stafford Street in the town.

West Mercia police said that when officers arrived at the scene a man had been detained by members of the public.

A window was also smashed at a shop on the High Street.

The owners of A Box of Goodness, near to the Buttercross, took to social media to say it was another expense for a small business to cover and hassle for the staff.

"Unfortunately it’s not the first time and sadly we know it won’t be the last."

Police said that anyone who witnessed, or had knowledge of any of the incidents should contact West Mercia on 101.

Crime
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News