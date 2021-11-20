Night of anti-social behavour for Newport

A 13 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and affray after an incident on the High Street area at about 6pm on Friday).
At about 3am on Saturday (20) a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a property on Stafford Street in the town.
West Mercia police said that when officers arrived at the scene a man had been detained by members of the public.
A window was also smashed at a shop on the High Street.
The owners of A Box of Goodness, near to the Buttercross, took to social media to say it was another expense for a small business to cover and hassle for the staff.
"Unfortunately it’s not the first time and sadly we know it won’t be the last."
Police said that anyone who witnessed, or had knowledge of any of the incidents should contact West Mercia on 101.