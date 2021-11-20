Night of anti-social behavour for Newport

The smashed window looking out onto Newport

A 13 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and affray after an incident on the High Street area at about 6pm on Friday).

At about 3am on Saturday (20) a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a property on Stafford Street in the town.

West Mercia police said that when officers arrived at the scene a man had been detained by members of the public.

A window was also smashed at a shop on the High Street.

The owners of A Box of Goodness, near to the Buttercross, took to social media to say it was another expense for a small business to cover and hassle for the staff.

"Unfortunately it’s not the first time and sadly we know it won’t be the last."