The railway bridge on Old Coleham in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

The assault is alleged to have happened at about 3.50pm on Monday under the bridge on Old Coleham, near Asda.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said officers have launched an investigation.

She said: "Police were called on Monday to a report of a sexual assault in Shrewsbury.

"The incident took place at around 3.50pm under the railway bridge on Old Coleham.