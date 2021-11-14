Arrests for possession of knife and sexual assault at Donnington Bonfire

DonningtonCrimePublished:

Police made arrests for sexual assault and possession of a knife at the popular Donnington Bonfire this weekend.

The knife that was handed in. Photo: @TelfordCops
West Mercia Police officers attending the major bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday night also handed out a ticket for dangerous driving.

A statement from the local policing team said: "Donnington and Wellington Safer Neighbourhood Team patrolled Donnington Bonfire last night.

"This knife [pictured] was handed in to us plus one arrest for carrying a large kitchen knife, one arrest for sexual assault.

"One missing child found, one ticket for dangerous driving issued."

People gathered on the Donnington playing field from 4pm for the fun fair before the fireworks display and bonfire lighting in the evening.

Anyone with information on criminal activity can call police on 101.

