Pub owners and police to meet over advice to prevent spiking

the event will provide advice on how to keep customers safe from spiking

West Mercia Police is providing the session in Shrewsbury free of charge, which will include advice on proactive measures to prevent spiking and exploitation.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 18, at The Buttermarket, starting at 10.30am, and all venues in the town are being encouraged to send at least one member of staff.

Vicki Ridgewell, of West Mercia Police, will be running the session and said it would cover a number of important issues.

She said: “Shrewsbury has an excellent track record of acting proactively to combat anti-social behaviour, and this session is very much about helping venues get on the front foot.

“The training will include spotting and preventing incidents of spiking, criminal and sexual exploitation, county lines, knife crime and domestic abuse.

“Shrewsbury is a very safe place to enjoy a night out, and it is vital we all continue to work together to ensure it stays that way.”

James Hitchin, chair of Shrewsbury PubWatch, said he was hoping for a good attendance from town centre venues.

“This is really important information that every hospitality business needs to know, so I would urge everyone to come along if they can,” he said.

“As we have said previously, we are not aware of any specific problems in Shrewsbury but we are never complacent so are keen to support our venues in this proactive approach.

“Let’s keep working together to keep Shrewsbury the well-deserved reputation we currently have for a fun and safe night out.”