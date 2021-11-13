Land Rovers being targeted by thieves in the county

Police have been giving guidance to owners of Land Rovers in the wake of the incidents

Four thefts of the vehicles have been reported in Shropshire in the past month alone, which officers believe are being stripped for parts.

Graham Donaldson, Rural and Business Crime Officer at West Mercia Police said: “Following a recent spate of thefts and attempted thefts of land Rover Defenders since the start of this month in the Shropshire area, we have been visiting farms across the county to advise farmers of the steps they can take to help prevent them from becoming a victim.

“We have also increased patrols in areas that have been targeted and have also visited farms and have been speaking to farmers attending livestock markets to raise awareness and give out advice, as we’re aware the vast majority of farmers use these vehicles.

“All vehicles that have been stolen have been taken from farms and without keys, and all of the targeted vehicles are relatively old, registered in the early 2000s. We believe they are being stolen for their parts.

“We would also like to thank the public for their help in locating one of the stolen vehicles following an appeal we shared on social media, which has now been reunited with the owner.”

Officers have been giving a series of recommendations to owners in a bid to prevent them being targeted.

They include locking vehicles when not in use, leaving them in a lit area or inside a locked building such as a barn or workshop, use anti-theft devices such as steering wheel lock or wheel clamp, fit a tracking device to the vehicle, block the vehicle in with larger immovable objects, or fit CCTV to the area.