Market Drayton man appears in court over fatal hit and run on pedestrian crossing

The case will next be heard at Chester Crown Court on December 7

William Bratton, 29, from Riverside Drive, Market Drayton appeared at Crewe Magistrates Court this morning.

Bratton faces a number of charges in relation to the death of 23-year-old Joshua Spender who was hit by a vehicle while using a pedestrian crossing in Crewe on Friday, November 5.

Bratton was arrested two days later.

This morning he was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing death by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified, being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report the accident, and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.