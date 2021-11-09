Market Drayton man appears in court over fatal hit and run on pedestrian crossing

By Dominic Robertson

A man has been remanded in custody over charges relating to a fatal hit and run at a pedestrian crossing.

The case will next be heard at Chester Crown Court on December 7
William Bratton, 29, from Riverside Drive, Market Drayton appeared at Crewe Magistrates Court this morning.

Bratton faces a number of charges in relation to the death of 23-year-old Joshua Spender who was hit by a vehicle while using a pedestrian crossing in Crewe on Friday, November 5.

Bratton was arrested two days later.

This morning he was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing death by dangerous driving, causing a death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified, being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report the accident, and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Following the appearance before magistrates Bratton was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on December 7.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

