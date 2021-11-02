Man charged after theft of bikes and tools worth almost £30,000

A number of bicycles and power tools were taken from a garage near Eccleshall in Stafford.
Police were called at 2.38am on October 27 with the victim reporting that a garage had been broken into and a total of three mountain bikes and a number of power tools had been stolen.
Luke Roberts, aged 45, of Syllenhurst View, Woore, was arrested a short time later.
He was subsequently charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft and has been remanded in custody.
Officers reviewed CCTV footage and carried out inquiries in the local area - the approximate worth of the goods taken is £27,800.
Roberts appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on October 29 and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial due at Stafford Crown Court on November 26.