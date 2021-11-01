Crime commissioner commits investment to stamp out anti-social behaviour

Police and crime commissioner John Campion

Preventing and tackling anti-social behaviour in partnership and ensuring victims get the right help are some of the commitments made in the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' ‘ASB in focus’ report.

Mr Campion is working to tackle anti-social behaviour by commissioning a number of diversionary projects across the West Mercia area which aim to tackle anti-social behaviour 'at the root'.

He has also committed to investing in services to support victims including the Victim Advice Line, and investing more than £600k through Community Safety Partnerships in a range of projects, activities and initiatives which are designed to reduce crime and disorder and improve community safety.

In addition, more than £18 million in funding has been secured through the Safer Streets Fund to invest in lighting, CCTV, building security, and crime prevention packs.

Co-ordinated support for the region's neighbourhood watch schemes has also been promised.

More than £300k has been promised to improve CCTV across Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, as well as £100k to combat fly-tipping.

Mr Campion said: “Anti-social behaviour shouldn’t be thought of as low level, it can have a traumatic impact and leave people feeling unsafe.

"I welcome the partnership approach set out in this report, and I am committed to doing all I can, alongside local partners, to stamp out anti-social behaviour across the West Mercia area.

"Through my actions and the investments I make, I am delivering my promise to ensure people are safe and feel safe in our communities.”

