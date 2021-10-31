Murder investigation launched as man dies after assault

Police believe that the man was assaulted in Audlem, on the Shropshire border

Police say they believe the victim, Andrew Guy, was assaulted at an address on Stafford Street, Audlem, on the Shropshire border, on the evening of Saturday, October 16.

They said the 54-year-old then drove to an address in Buerton, Crewe, and his body was found the following morning.

The force has said that following post mortem Mr Guy's death is being treated as murder and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said a man and a woman had been arrested and were being questioned by detectives.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Helena Banusic, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are following numerous lines of enquiry to establish what led to Andrew's death.

“We know that he travelled to Stafford Street in a grey VW Polo sometime between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday, October 16.

“We also know Andrew had spent the last four months living in the Bournemouth area and appealing for anyone who knew him to come forward.

“I am also appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have information that could help with his movements that evening.

“If people in the area can check their CCTV, dash cam and cycle footage between 5pm and 10pm and contact police if you believe it could assist with the investigation.

“A number of officers will be in the Audlem area conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 1110375.