'Having your say on crime will help decide police priorities'

Police and crime commissioner John Campion

Our communities expect and deserve the very best from their police service. They want to feel safe in the knowledge they are there for them, with the right support when they need it most. They want officers that are visible and accessible, protecting them and preventing harm and they want to be confident West Mercia Police has the resources to tackle crime effectively.

As commissioner I am proud to be the voice for communities in Shropshire and Telford. It is your views that shape my plans, which drive the overall direction for your police force, ultimately ensuring victims, families and wider communities get what they need when they need it.

I deliver on this promise to be a visible presence across our communities, and welcome input through various channels. The Safer West Mercia plan is my vision that I will build into a reality to ensure communities across Shropshire and Telford are safer, secure and reassured.

People are at the heart of the Safer West Mercia plan, and this includes putting victims and survivors right at the centre of the criminal justice system. I want every victim to get support that is tailored and appropriate and helps them to cope and recover with whatever harm has come to them. This includes investment within and beyond policing.

My commitment to reducing crime and re-offending is a key part of the Safer West Mercia plan. This includes tackling anti-social behaviour and criminality at the very root. I have invested in a range of innovative projects, of which the Shropshire Steer Clear criminal diversion project is one example.

Projects like this help young people make positive choices, challenge their behaviours and ultimately contribute towards a safer society for all.

I believe there is more to be done to ensure the most serious crime types are prioritised: serious organised crime, domestic abuse, sexual violence and people being killed or seriously injured on our roads. To do this I will ensure the police have the resources they need, and that these resources are prioritised to maximise effectiveness on the frontline.

Ultimately West Mercia Police is your police force, I want to give you a voice and empower you to shape the next three years of policing.