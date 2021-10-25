Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in convenience store burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the burglary

Telford Police confirmed that they are investigating a burglary at the Co-op in St George's.

Part of the shop had been taped off this morning while police gathered evidence and assessed the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re carrying out enquiries into a burglary that happened overnight.

"A quantity of cigarettes and alcohol were stolen during the burglary."

Anyone with information can report it on the West Mercia Police website using reference 00057_I_25102021.