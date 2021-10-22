Two charged with armed robbery after raid at Telford Spar

Armed police outside the Spar in Leegomery

The Spar store at the Leegomery Centre was targeted on Tuesday, October 12, with sniffer dogs and the police helicopter called to the scene in response.

Matthew Reece, 40, of Baldwin Webb Avenue, Donnington and Christopher Reece, 35, of Church Street, Hadley, have both been charged with robbery.

They have also both been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and were due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Five additional people arrested in connection with the incident remain on bail with conditions.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Sean Brennan, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our investigation is still ongoing and I’d like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident on October 12, who have not already done so, to please contact us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the Leegomery area who has CCTV to check their systems for two men riding black mountain bikes through the estate at approximately 8am and the half hour either side.

“Also anyone driving through that area at around that time with dash cams, please review the footage and contact us if appropriate.

"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Telford and West Mercia Police will always react swiftly to protect the communities it serves."

He said additional police officers were patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the public.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 61i of October 12 or report it online at westmerciapolice.uk/tua/tell-us-about